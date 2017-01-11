Daniel Craig Reportedly Turns Down $98 Million to Play James Bond Again

The studio already postponed filming on the next installment due to Craig's obligations in the upcoming TV adaptation of Jonathan Franzen's Purity. Whatever the case, these unnamed insiders say Craig told his bosses, "I'm done," and that was that. That meant turning down a reported £68 million paycheck, or around $98 million USD.

The Daily Mail's scoop fans a fire that's been raging since months before the release of Spectre. On the press tour for the film, antsy tabloids and franchise power players alike wondered openly about Daniel Craig's future in the superspy role. When asked by The Guardian weeks before Spectre's release if he could imagine returning for a sequel, Craig replied, “Now? I’d rather … slash my wrists," He ended his remarks with a slightly more restrained, "I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on.”