My Happiest Freaking Moments Ever: Daniel Radcliffe Edition

That time he impressed Al Pacino with his dancing

"It was the one moment of doing 'Brotherhood of Man,' which was kind of the 11 o'clock number of [How to Succeed in Business on Broadway]. Doing that for the first time in front of an audience was just joy. I was fighting back tears at the end. I was like, you've been doing it for six weeks in a rehearsal room being like, I'm going to fuck this up, I'm going to screw this up, it's going to be horrible, I can't dance, why am I doing this, this is a huge mistake.

"I did it at the Tonys... and [there] you're unveiled like a prize on a game show, an LED wall in front of you just flies out. We were the first number of the night, and I remember looking and Bobby Cannavale, Mark Rylance, and Al Pacino were the first three people I saw in the front row, and I was like, OK, I'm about to dance and sing for you guys, I hope you enjoy it. My singing was not the best that night, I still watch that performance back and I'm like, eech, OK, but the dancing was great."