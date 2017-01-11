A Real Vice Principal Grades Danny McBride's Filthy 'Vice Principals'

But Chuck was quick to emphasize that as an administrator, you never want kids to be terrified of you. You want them to feel comfortable approaching you with problems. They won't feel that way if, like Gamby, you act like a bully. At the same time, you can't be be an effective vice principal without making some enemies.

"There was a group of kids at my school who really, really didn't like me. And I used to say, 'Well, if those kids don't like me, that means I'm doing my job effectively.' I used to always say that it was the silent majority that liked us. Most kids actually were like, 'We like that these guys crack the whip a little bit and keep people in line.' There should be some fear. If the dean or the assistant principal walks in, the kid should think 'This person can get me in trouble. I want to tell the truth. I'm not going to bullshit them.'"