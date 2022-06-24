'Real World' Star Danny Roberts Saw Himself in Whoopi Goldberg and AOL Chat Rooms

Boy Scouts

I didn't grow up in church life, per se, but I did grow up in the Deep South, where religion is integrated into culture and everyday life, whether you're actively going to church or not. There's very little division, even though the people there don't truly grasp that. It drives the culture there. For your reference, Marjorie Taylor Greene is the rep for my district.

But where my early dabbling came from was my time playing basketball and in Boy Scouts. I think it's super common, teenage boys exploring. I did not think of it as being gay whatsoever; I just looked at it as friendship and exploration and curiosity. I'd compartmentalize it as, "Oh, this is just a period of life; I'm not gay," because in my mind, "gay" was very much a horrible, negative thing in the culture around me. Even being cast and going on The Real World, I was still deep in deconstructing that negative picture. In fact, I think it's been a lifetime of deconstructing that negative picture.

One of them was my best friend growing up, and we're still friends. He's hetero. I think that's such a common story that no one talks about. We go on backpacking trips together almost yearly, and we've only once ever talked about it. It was, "Yep, that happened." He is as confident in himself as a human being can be, and it doesn't faze him. At the time, I didn't have the language to understand what was happening, but I was feeling attached in deeper ways than just sexual exploration. I struggled with that as a teenager without actually realizing that's what I was struggling with. When he discovered girls, I became incredibly jealous—those bitches! I didn't understand what that was until many years later.