Netflix's Holiday Rom-Com Series 'Dash & Lily' Will Win Over Even the Biggest Grinch

Trust me, I was tempted to roll my eyes at Netflix's latest holiday offering Dash & Lily , a YA rom-com infused with Yuletide cheer. The eight episode series follows the alternating stories of two star-crossed kids who communicate via a series of written dares. Dash (Euphoria 's Austin Abrams), the more cynical of the two, finds a red journal left by Lily (Midori Francis) tucked in between two copies of J.D. Salinger's Franny and Zooey at beloved New York bookstore The Strand, and the chase in on. It's twee! It's corny! But damned if I wasn't suckered by the aggressive charm of this little spree. Dash & Lily is the kind of teen content I would have loved when I was a teenager, and while I'm less naïve now, I'm letting the Christmas spirit win this time.

Created by Joe Tracz, a musical theater veteran, Dash & Lily is based on a book co-written by YA heavyweights by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan, and executive produced by Nick Jonas. (Yes, spoiler alert, the JoBros have cameos.) Dash, whose weary voiceover kicks off the show, is a grump who hates the holidays and plans to avoid everyone over his winter break: his ex-girlfriend's friends, his disconnected dad, etc. But when browsing The Strand—mainly looking for errors in shelving—he comes across the little notebook Lily left there. Inside she has written out a series of dares. Among them, she, via the power of her words, convinces him to approach the microphone at the store and recite the lyrics to Joni Mitchell's "River."

Lily, who we'll soon meet, is not quite as bold as her first impressions would make her out to be. She's an optimist who is more comfortable around adults than people her own age, and, at 17, has never been kissed. So what do they have in common? They are both almost insufferably smart, just with opposing perspectives. They have a lot to learn from one another.