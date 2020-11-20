Entertainment Everything We Know About Netflix's 'Dash & Lily' Season 2 Will we be embarking on any more dares?!

By now, with such an oversaturated market full of formulaic plots, it's rare for any new Christmas movie or series to be really good. In its 2020 holiday slate, though, Netflix managed to release a surprise holiday-themed hit: Dash & Lily, a teen series that has no business being as good as it is, and perfect sentimental fodder for people who have a soft spot for New York City when snow is falling and lights are twinkling. The show, based on the popular YA book Dash & Lily's Book of Dares from Rachel Cohn and David Levithan, follows two teenagers (played by Austin Abrams and Midori Francis) who've never met but correspond via notebook, sending each other on dares throughout NYC at Christmastime, and it won over many hearts with its merry and bright charm and the way it whimsically captures the spirit of the city. It was like a gift from Santa when the show arrived in November, but it would be an even nicer holiday miracle if more episodes were on the way. With the show so binge-able, being only eight, 25-ish minute episodes, it's fair to add another season to your wish list. We're ready to cry more tears of joy at this lovable rom-com, so we're breaking down everything we know about Season 2 of Dash & Lily so far.

Will there be a Season 2 of Dash & Lily? Dash & Lily has yet to be officially confirmed for a Season 2—but it seems like it could slide down our chimneys eventually since there is a sequel to the show's source material. Titled The Twelve Days of Dash & Lily, there's more story to be told of the young adults' whirlwind romance (and even a recently published third book!), so it's very possible they'll be returning to our screens again in the future. Showrunner Joe Tracz told Dash & Lily has yet to be officially confirmed for a Season 2—but it seems like it could slide down our chimneys eventually since there is a sequel to the show's source material. Titled The Twelve Days of Dash & Lily, there's more story to be told of the young adults' whirlwind romance (and even a recently published third book!), so it's very possible they'll be returning to our screens again in the future. Showrunner Joe Tracz told TVLine he "would love to be able to go back and do the second book," and would be happy to produce the third that writers Rachel Cohn and David Levithan were writing while Season 1 was being shot. He said, "I love these characters so much and the city that they live in. Knowing that there is more story to be told, those are stories I'd love to tell." We'd love to see them, too, but it's likely that Netflix is looking at the viewership data of the show, as it tends to do, before it makes any decision to green-light another season. Considering this one dropped at the perfect time, pairing wonderfully with cooler weather and hot cocoa, it's already amassed a great deal of popularity and acclaim, so more episodes seem inevitable.

When will it be released? Without an official go-ahead on Season 2, it's just speculation as to when it'll air. Although, if we had to take a wild guess, sometime November or December 2021 sounds about right. Largely because it's a holiday-themed show, but also given the production schedule of the show. Should it get renewed in early 2021, writers will need to get back to work and then they'll have to resume filming—and with the coronavirus pandemic still affecting TV production, that's something to consider—but a late 2021 release date does seem reasonable. Without an official go-ahead on Season 2, it's just speculation as to when it'll air. Although, if we had to take a wild guess, sometime November or December 2021 sounds about right. Largely because it's a holiday-themed show, but also given the production schedule of the show. Should it get renewed in early 2021, writers will need to get back to work and then they'll have to resume filming—and with the coronavirus pandemic still affecting TV production, that's something to consider—but a late 2021 release date does seem reasonable. It's also notable that Netflix's other sequels to initially popular holiday titles—including The Christmas Chronicles 2 and Princess Switch: Switched Again—have arrived in two-year intervals. If we're to read that as a trend, more Dash & Lily might not be back until the 2022 holidays.

Who in the cast will be back? Even though nothing is confirmed, it would make sense for just about everybody in the snow globe of Dash & Lily to return. Expect to see more of the titular characters, played by Austin Abrams and Midori Francis, as well as Austin's BFF Boomer (Date Brown), Lily's brother Langston (Troy Iwata), his boyfriend Benny (Diego Guevara), and her grandfather Arthur (James Saito). It would make sense for Sofia (Keana Marie) to make another appearance, too. Even though nothing is confirmed, it would make sense for just about everybody in the snow globe of Dash & Lily to return. Expect to see more of the titular characters, played by Austin Abrams and Midori Francis, as well as Austin's BFF Boomer (Date Brown), Lily's brother Langston (Troy Iwata), his boyfriend Benny (Diego Guevara), and her grandfather Arthur (James Saito). It would make sense for Sofia (Keana Marie) to make another appearance, too.

What will Season 2 of Dash & Lily be about? Season 1 couldn't have ended with a more quintessential rom-com finale: the two returning to the place where it all started, NYC literary landmark The Strand, where they were stuck overnight, and made all of our Christmas wishes come true by finally getting together. Could anything top them sharing a kiss while fireworks went off outside? Well, if the series continues to follow the books closely, more romance but a little bit more hardship is down the line. The sequel The Twelve Days of Dash & Lily takes place a year after the events of the first book when Lily isn't up to celebrating the Christmas season like she usually does, having coped with her grandfather's health complications earlier in the year. So she doesn't miss out on the NYC holiday experience that she loves so much, Dash and friends take it upon themselves to try and cheer her up. Season 1 couldn't have ended with a more quintessential rom-com finale: the two returning to the place where it all started, NYC literary landmark The Strand, where they were stuck overnight, and made all of our Christmas wishes come true by finally getting together. Could anything top them sharing a kiss while fireworks went off outside? Well, if the series continues to follow the books closely, more romance but a little bit more hardship is down the line. The sequel The Twelve Days of Dash & Lily takes place a year after the events of the first book when Lily isn't up to celebrating the Christmas season like she usually does, having coped with her grandfather's health complications earlier in the year. So she doesn't miss out on the NYC holiday experience that she loves so much, Dash and friends take it upon themselves to try and cheer her up. It seems likely that Season 2 will adapt that directly, but it's unclear whether it'll fill in the year-long gap between books. That could certainly be done with flashbacks, but in some form we'll probably see a depiction of Lily's struggle with depression. It would also be interesting to see what Dash and Lily's romance is like, not only through personal challenges, but when there's no more mistletoe and twinkly lights around. Either way, Season 2 will probably further explore Dash and Lily's own relationship, the sparks that started flying between Sofia and Boomer, and check in on Langston and Benny. Even though we wish we could open up that red notebook and kick off a new dare right now, we'll have to wait a bit for more information regarding Season 2 of Dash & Lily to be announced. Continue to check back, though, as we'll keep updating this post as more information become available.