Everything We Know About Netflix's 'Daughter From Another Mother' Season 2 The Mexican comedy left more than a few cliffhangers.

Laura May/Netflix

Based around the switched-at-birth premise that's become oddly familiar in sitcom punchlines and Freeform dramas, the Mexican Netflix original Daughter From Another Mother (aka Madre Solo Hay Dos) could have really missed. Instead, the series created by Carolina Rivera (Jane the Virgin, Devious Maids) was a pleasant surprise when it premiered in January 2021. Following the wildly different career woman Ana (Ludwika Paleta) and free-spirited college student Mariana (Paulina Goto), the two discover four months after giving birth that they took home the other's newborn and bring their families together to raise under one household. It features all of the makings of a super-watchable show with its humor, influx of telenovela-inspired drama, and lovable characters (including some pretty adorable babies). Considering Season 1 of the Spanish-language series was such an entertaining watch, and ended on more than a few cliffhangers, it's fair to wonder when we'll be checking back in with our new favorite unconventional family. Below, we're breaking down everything we know about what's next for Daughter From Another Mother.

Laura May/Netflix

Will there be a Season 2 of Daughter From Another Mother ? Daughter From Another Mother has yet to be confirmed for a second season, but it seems likely, given the show's Season 1 finale that basically begs for answers. That's not to mention how popular it was across the globe—which should be helpful in securing another season since Netflix typically looks at the viewership data of its originals the first couple months out from its release date when deciding whether to renew a show or not.

When will Season 2 of Daughter From Another Mother premiere? Without an official Season 2 renewal, it's total speculation as to when Daughter From Another Mother will be back. Right now, it's also especially hard to say considering the pandemic's global affect on TV production. If Netflix does give the series the go-ahead for another installment sometime in spring 2021 and the pandemic continues to improve, it is possible new episodes could arrive sometime in 2022. It's hard to say if that'll actually play out, though—so take that with a (big) grain of salt.

Netflix

Who in the cast will be back? While nothing is confirmed, just about everybody should be back. Ana and Mariana, played by Ludwika Paleta and Paulina Goto respectively, are at the helm of the show, so you can count on them to step back into their motherly roles. Ana's son Rodrigo (Emilio Beltrán Ulrich) and daughter Ceci (Dalexa Meneces) are also givens. Despite all of the melodrama swirling around him, Ana's husband Juan Carlos (Martín Altomaro) should also return, as well as Liz Gallardo who plays Mariana's mother, Teresa. Even though their relationship is also on the rocks, the father of Mariana's daughter, Pablo (Javier Ponce), will likely be back, too, and presumably Cynthia (Elena del Río) now that they're an item. It also seems like Oka Giner's Elena has some feelings that went unsaid in terms of her relationship with Mariana, so we could see more of her, too. As for the true stars of the show, babies Regina and Valentina, who are played by scene stealers Lena Morales and Melissa Salgado: We'll probably be seeing more of their sweet faces. It is possible, though, the show could find new child actors that resemble them, considering they'll have grown up a great deal before production resumes again. It seems likely that they'll want to keep these little starlets around, though. (Time jumps are pretty common in shows with children, anyway.)

Gerardo Maldonado/Netflix

What will Daughter From Another Mother Season 2 be about? It's hard to believe there's ever been a baptism as melodramatic as the one that went down in the season finale of Daughter From Another Mother. More than a few secrets came to light at the occasion, and inevitably tore a handful of relationships apart. Ana finally confirmed her husband Juan Carlos had been cheating on her with Mariana's mother, Teresa, and because she realized that Mariana knew, she kicked her out of the house. Now that Mariana is out on her own—after attempting to rekindle things with Pablo and stay with him, but failed, seeing that he'd moved on—the next season will likely follow wherever she went, and how she's attempting to salvage her relationship not only with Ana but Valentina, who she had to leave behind. In terms of Ana, of course she'll have to deal with either mending her marriage or, more likely, adjusting to being a single mother, as well as maybe letting Mariana back into her life. Season 2 seems as though it'll also explore whatever the results of her biopsy were—that's definitely one cliffhanger fans can't get over. The series could take an even sadder turn, or perhaps it'll make her want to focus on the present and the people in her life even more so. Whatever happens, there's more to explore in terms of sexuality on the show, now that Mariana is more accepting of her identity, and motherhood, obviously.

