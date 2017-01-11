Netflix Is Getting 3 New Dave Chappelle Comedy Specials

If you're already missing Dave Chappelle after his killer Saturday Night Live hosting gig, we have good news: you'll get to see much more of him -- on Netflix to boot.
The red streaming giant announced Monday that three of his stand-up sets are hitting the service soon, dates TBD: Chappelle and TV director Stan Lathan will team up for one brand-new release, and a pair of never-before-seen specials the duo worked on are coming straight from the comedian's personal vault. The projects -- the latter two of which were filmed at Austin City Limits and the Hollywood Palladium, and are slated to drop sometime in 2017 -- are the first pieces of taped material to come from Chappelle in a dozen years.
The Chappelle's Show mastermind joins the likes of Dana Carvey, Michael Che, Reggie Watts, Ali Wong, John Mulaney, Aziz Ansari, Iliza Shlesinger, and Jen Kirkman, among other comedians who have turned to Netflix as their distributor of choice. The news also comes on the heels of a deal that had Chris Rock promise the internet network two specials of his own, a move that, along with Chappelle's, cements Netflix's status as a comedic content titan.
"It's been a long time," Chappelle said of his return to TV, when he took the Studio 8H stage last week. "It's been a long time, so please be patient." If SNL was any indication, this too will be worth the wait.
