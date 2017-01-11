Netflix Is Getting 3 New Dave Chappelle Comedy Specials

If you're already missing Dave Chappelle after his killer Saturday Night Live hosting gig, we have good news: you'll get to see much more of him -- on Netflix to boot.

The red streaming giant announced Monday that three of his stand-up sets are hitting the service soon, dates TBD: Chappelle and TV director Stan Lathan will team up for one brand-new release, and a pair of never-before-seen specials the duo worked on are coming straight from the comedian's personal vault. The projects -- the latter two of which were filmed at Austin City Limits and the Hollywood Palladium, and are slated to drop sometime in 2017 -- are the first pieces of taped material to come from Chappelle in a dozen years.