Dave Chappelle Will Host 'Saturday Night Live' This Month

Joining Dave Chappelle will be the heralded rap trio A Tribe Called Quest. A Tribe Called Quest recently opened for Kanye's Yeezus Tour when the road show hit Brooklyn. No surprise -- Chappelle was in attendance. This is a match made in hip-hop heaven.

Chappelle and Tribe will appear on SNL on November 12, following this week's episode hosted by Benedict Cumberbatch and Solange. Could he pull out old favorites? A Prince tribute? Clayton Bigsby, black white supremacist in the age of Trump? We'd probably be fine with an hour-long monologue. Chappelle is back, and it's exactly what we need right now.