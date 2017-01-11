9 Dave Chappelle Sketches You'll Never Stop Watching

Comedian Christian Finnegan guest-starred as Chad on the Chappelle's Show version of MTV's Real World. What would happen if six black people and one painfully white person stopped being polite and started getting mad real? Every known racial stereotype, and enough self-awareness to find unexpected compromise. The sketch is a problematic hoot, and ends with a terrified Finnegan realizing everyone in the cast had sex with his on-screen girlfriend Katie. Charlie Murphy's Tyree steals the bit with...

Tyree: I ain't have sex with Katie. Lysol had sex with Katie, I just filmed it.

Katie: No, Tyree. You had sex with me, too!

Tyree: Correction. I had sex with Katie.