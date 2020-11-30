David Chang Won a Million Dollars for Restaurant Relief on 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire'

Until recently, no celebrity guest on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire has managed to take home the big prize in its 20+ year run. On Sunday night's episode, though, for the first time ever, the latest famous participant on the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted game show was able to cook up a million dollar win.

While he made it to the million-dollar question, which is a feat any fans of the long-running reality show know, it wasn't without a little help that he was able to score. Chang used his final lifeline, Phone a Friend, to give ESPN analyst Mina Kimes a ring to see if she could tap into her history knowledge to help answer which U.S. president was the first to have electricity in the White House. Given the options Ulysses S. Grant, Benjamin Harrison, Chester A. Arthur, and Andrew Johnson, she gave him the assist of it's "probably Benjamin Harrison"—who Chang admitted that he didn't even know was a president.

Nevertheless, he trusted Kimes' guess, and gambled—knowing that if he was wrong, his prize would've dropped down to $32,000—but it all paid off in the end. The chef was thrilled and in disbelief, and later took to Twitter to explain why it's important to help restaurants, bars, and service industry workers right now. You can watch the clip above.