The Bloody Terror of David Cronenberg's Disease-Obsessed Early Movies

It's easy to make a case for the super-spreading "relevance" of David Cronenberg's early films. Shivers (1975), Rabid (1977), and The Brood (1979)—all available to stream as part of the Criterion Channel's eclectically spooky, Halloween-ready '70s Horror collection—can be grouped as a loosely connected thematic trilogy, tied together by an interest in transmission, treatment, and hysteria. In all three movies, medical professionals scramble to control physical and psychological ailments they don't fully understand. Ordinary people give in to panic. The virus wins.

In the midst of a global pandemic, one that shows few signs of slowing down, these viscerally alarming movies can be picked apart as toolkits of despair or retconned as prophetic warnings. Bits of paranoid dialogue feel ripped from the current news cycle, images of disease mirror social media feeds, and flashes of insight resonate differently now that you've been wearing a mask outside for months. But isn't that a limiting way of experiencing these films? Doesn't it strip the movies of their potency? Why the urge to infect the past with the present?

Having watched new horror movies get framed up in the press as uniquely suited to "the moment"—and living through the latest wave of work created mid-lockdown —there was something liberating about revisiting the three movies in chronological order, watching Cronenberg develop as a filmmaker night after night. (They also pair well with Posessor , a new body-swapping sci-fi film from Cronenberg's son Brandon.) Shivers , Rabid , and The Brood don't "explain" or "contextualize" our contemporary crisis. They do what the best horror movies do: destabilize and terrify.