A Starter Kit for David Cronenberg's Visceral Body Horror

Getting into any director's filmography can be intimidating, especially a director with work as weird, grotesque, and downright terrifying as Canadian body-horror king David Cronenberg.

With 22 feature films, guest-directed television episodes, a multitude of acting roles and cameos in movies and TV, and one novel, Cronenberg is seemingly everywhere, and the influence of his infamous commitment to the grossest practical effects imaginable and dark fascination with the interconnectedness of humans and technology has inspired countless directors all over Hollywood.

Now that he's returned to filmmaking for the first time in nine years with his newest movie Crimes of the Future, we figured there are probably plenty of folks out there now who always wanted to get into his work but never knew where to start. You're in luck. We've curated a list of Cronenberg essentials, from award-winning features to famous adaptations to little-seen deep cuts that are all part of what makes Cronenberg so Cronenbergish. That, and a lot of slimy prosthetics.