Decision: leaving Boston for Hollywood

"Early on, I almost made a poor decision, which, if I had made it, we wouldn't be having this conversation. I debated much longer than I should have about whether to leave Boston and move to Hollywood and write for The Ben Stiller Show. That obviously changed my life. Truly, if it wasn't for Ben and Judd [Apatow]… I mean, if you want to go to the basic origin story, I wouldn't be here if they hadn't hired me, because that's where I met Bob [Odenkirk]."

VERDICT: WISE DECISION

Decision: telling another comedian's joke

"I was in Boston at the Comedy Connection, it was a sparse crowd, I was telling some jokes, and I was bombing. And then I told a Steven Wright joke, but it was presented as my own. It was something like, 'If I can just make one of you laugh, then… that'd be pretty shitty,' or some variation on that. And a guy in the front went, 'That's a Steven Wright joke.' And I got really embarrassed and flushed. I didn't know what to say because he was totally right. And he was just so Boston: sitting back, arms folded, 'Yeah, that's a Steven Wright joke, pal.' I think it's the first and only time I ever stole a joke, but everybody saw it and heard it, all the other comics in the room. It didn't have any long-term effect on my career or anything, but I just remember really well what an awful, humiliating, embarrassing feeling and moment that was. The memory is seared into my brain."