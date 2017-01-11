Love/Hate 'The Walking Dead'? Try 'Dead Rising 4' This Christmas.

Capcom's first Dead Rising game played the premise for George Romero's subversive horror classic Dawn of the Dead for laughs. Sure, some freaky and truly claustrophobic moments unfolded while battling the undead inside a suburban shopping mall, but my lasting memories are of defeating zombies with a hot frying pan, or plopping horse masks on their heads and then bowling them over with a patio umbrella. It was ridiculous. I couldn't get enough.

Despite the allure of wearing goofy costumes and pummeling brainless walkers with household items, Dead Rising hasn't consistently re-created that magic over the last decade. While the series has struggled at times to keep things fresh while swapping characters and locales, the fourth installment, out now on Xbox One and Windows 10, marks the return of original hero Frank West, along with a new shopping mall to loot and paint red with fresh zombie innards. With West comes a fresh injection of his brash personality and a timely Christmas theme, but is that enough to vault Dead Rising 4 to the top of your wish list? Here's what you need to know.