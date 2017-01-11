The Ridiculous Ways TV Characters Came Back From the Dead

Which dead character would you most like to see return to Game of Thrones? Cast your vote now in our high-stakes bracket tournament.

"Oh my God -- he's alive??"

Great twists are hard to come by. Take Game of Thrones. Two episodes after being stabbed by his brethren of the Night's Watch -- or 12 months, in speculative fan years -- Jon "The Crow" Snow came back to life, resuscitated by Melisandre's dark, sensual magic. We may never know what heavenly bureaucracy was overcome in the Lord of Light office to allow for such divine intervention, but Thrones fans breathed a collective sigh. The hero was back. The show was back.