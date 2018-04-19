New 'Deadpool 2' Trailer Teases New Characters, Tons of Action, and Plenty of Jokes

It's here: The final Deadpool 2 trailer hit the internet today, and it teases all the comic book misfits your heart desires. The sequel to the Ryan Reynolds-starring blockbuster hits theaters May 18, which means you'll have to content yourself with the two-and-a-half minutes of bullet-slicing, truck-crashing, joke-cracking action in the latest trailer.
The latest trailer drops a bunch of info about the "super-duper-fucking group" Deadpool forms to battle Cable (Josh Brolin), the big bad in this sequel. The embattled T.J. Miller plays Weasel; Into the Badlands star Lewis Tan appears as Shatterstar; Zazie Beetz plays Domino; Terry Crews is Bedlam; and, lest we forget, Rob Delaney shows up as Peter, just a guy responding to an ad. He's on the team now!
If you enjoyed the first Deadpool, the sequel will surely scratch every conceivable itch. Now you just have to work on your patience, because May 18 can't come soon enough.
