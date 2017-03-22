"The human whose name is written in this note shall die."

That's the gist of Netflix's first Death Note trailer, which plays like a scary wikiHow video for making really, really dumb decisions. Seen here:

A dude picks up a supernatural notebook that falls from the sky and VERY CLEARLY says "Death Note" on it. (First off: don't touch shit that isn't yours. Second: DEATH. NOTE.)



A perfectly fine apple somersaults off a desk into certain oblivion. (Dumb.)



A cheerleader smokes a lung dart on the job. (Is she rooting for cancer? DUMB.)



Someone walks down a shiny, sketchy hallway. (Maybe go see John Wick: Chapter 2.)



Dude writes in deadly notebook to see what will happen. (Much like cat, he is curious and DUMB.)



People do belly flops off buildings. (Not how diving works -- need pool!)



Dude tries to turn Ferris wheel into Tilt-A-Whil (Trying too hard to have a good time.)



Dude starts talking to a shinigami. (Clearly hasn't read Death Note -- should!)

Based on Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata's fantastic Japanese manga of the same name, Death Note follows the dude (Nat Wolff) who uses said notebook to purge the world of criminals and "kill those he deems unworthy of life." (Think Saw, but with fewer games and more spirits.) Lakeith Stanfield, whom you know and love from Donald Glover's Atlanta, is playing L, the reclusive detective who hunts down this idiot vigilante, and Adam Wingard (Blair Witch, The Guest) is directing.