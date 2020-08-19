Entertainment A Star-Studded Murder Mystery Unfolds in the 'Death on the Nile' Trailer Check out Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Kenneth Branagh, and, yes, Russel Brand in the Agatha Christie adaptation.

The excitement of watching trailers for upcoming films is as much an essential part of the moviegoing experience (for us, at least) as it is sitting through what you came to see. And with nearly half a year spent without movie theaters, the pro-trailer base (again, us) has been deprived. Though (albeit highly anticipated) straight-to-streaming trailers -- like Netflix's The Devil All the Time or I'm Thinking of Ending Things -- are perfectly fine, the glossy teaser for the upcoming whodunnit Death on the Nile, which dropped today, is a big-budget treat doused in glamorous, over-the-top, Old Hollywood vibes.

If you're a fan of Agatha Christie, you know this is an adaptation of one of her most famous murder mysteries solved, of course, by her stalwart detective with a silly French accent Hercule Poirot, played by Kenneth Branagh. The film comes from the same team who adapted Murder on the Orient Express in 2017, including Branagh back in the director's chair and screenwriter Michael Green (Blade Runner 2049, Logan). The film, which is a remake of the 1978 version starring Peter Ostinov, Mia Farrow, and Bette Davis, follows Poirot while on vacation on, yes, the Nile in Cairo, Egypt and his investigation into the death of a young heiress. Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Annette Bening, Letitia Wright, Emma Mackey, and, yes, Russel Brand, among many others, fill out the stacked cast. The movie is due in theaters on October 23 -- TBD if that'll actually happen, but we'll keep our fingers crossed.