By most accounts, the inaccuracies are fairly typical for big-budget docudramas. The movie's version of Mike Williams has an expanded role on the rig, putting him in scenes he didn't necessarily witness so he can serve as an audience surrogate in an admittedly chaotic situation. The filmmakers have been upfront about this in press surrounding the film.

"I believe that the movie-star version of this movie is going to be a more profitable movie," producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura told the New York Times in an article about the making of the film. "And ultimately, I also came to believe that it was going to be a more satisfactory movie, because you could pin your emotions to a smaller group of people and therefore really decide what the story is about."