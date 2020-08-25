Entertainment What Albert Brooks' 1991 Movie 'Defending Your Life' Can Teach Us About Fear It's perfect for the anxiety prone during the pandemic.

In the before-COVID times, I spent multiple nights a week at the movies. The after-work routine I'd established is one of the things I've missed most during New York's extended lockdown, and at the start of this new reality, I did my best to recreate the experience in the privacy of my own apartment. (That was before my brain broke sometime in July and I could only watch Curb Your Enthusiasm.) My boyfriend and I quickly began a new routine of watching modern classics, switching off on who gets to choose, picking movies we hadn't watched in a long time, films neither of us have seen, and favorites that we wanted to impart on each other. I treasured these nights, simultaneously broadening my horizons and offering a semblance of what my days used to be like. The night of a virtual Passover celebration, a bittersweet occasion, back in April during the throes of quarantine, I chose the Albert Brooks' 1991 comedy Defending Your Life, one of those films I'd been meaning to watch but never got around to it. It ended up being the perfect choice, not just because it's nearly flawless, but because its depiction of both life and afterlife is oddly comforting in this time of uncertainty. Brooks plays Daniel Miller, an ad man who buys a BMW and promptly crashes it into an oncoming truck while listening to Barbra Streisand's cover of "Something's Coming" from West Side Story. He wakes up in Judgement City, which is neither heaven nor hell, but a Vegas-like purgatory where visitors await trial, which determines whether you will move forward and become a resident of this great beyond or be returned to Earth for reincarnation where you have to try again at human existence.

In Brooks' vision of what happens after we die, people aren't exactly judged by how "good" we were in life, but how fearlessly we lived. As Daniel's afterlife defender Bob Diamond, played by the inimitable Rip Torn, explains, humans on Earth only use 3 to 5 percent of their brain because the rest is devoted to managing fear. "Everyone on Earth deals with fear," he says. "That's what Little Brains do." The Judgement City residents gossip about Earthlings with that patronizing term of endearment; these beings just don't know what they're missing. It's no big revelation to say that the specter of death hovers just about everything these days. We're in the midst of a pandemic. New York City has lost more than 20,000 people; cross country, the Los Angeles death toll sits at more than 5,500, and cases across the state continue to surge. Throughout the spring, just down the street from my Brooklyn apartment, there was a refrigerated truck outside a hospital, meant for bodies. "Did you have friends whose stomachs hurt?" Bob Diamond asks Daniel during their first meeting. "Every one of them," Daniel replies. Bob continues: "It's fear. Fear is like a giant fog. It sits on your brain and blocks everything, real feelings, true happiness, real joy, they can't get through that fog, but you lift it and buddy you are in for the ride of your life." My stomach hurts constantly. Even before COVID-19 came to the United States, I lived a pretty fearful life. I worried about accidentally poisoning myself and malicious germs all the time. Then the virus made it impossible to get away from that. In the early days, I sweated the small stuff. If I dried a washed vegetable with a paper towel that came from the pharmacy outside, have I somehow transferred the virus to something I am going to eat? No, almost certainly not. But that was the way my brain was working. As the city has opened up -- and I've gotten medicated for my diagnosed OCD -- some of those voices have quieted down, but every so often they nag at the back of my head. Of course, fear right now is necessary. To live completely without it would be irresponsible and you would look like one of those revelers who continue to insist that worldwide health concerns cannot stop their party. But there's the rational kind of fear, and there's the fear which, like Bob says, "sits on your brain and blocks everything, real feelings, true happiness, real joy." It is a fog, and it is often completely paralyzing.

In times of crisis, there's something soothing in pondering "what comes next," not just in the immediate -- though it would be nice to go to a movie theater again -- but in the cosmic sense, too. Beyond Defending Your Life, I've been thinking a lot about the arguments made in The Good Place (a show that owes a lot to Brooks' work) about ethical consumption, a topic that's become increasingly fraught when simple transactions can put lives at risk. Questions I've come back to often: Am I being as conscientious as I can be? Am I doing my part to mitigate the spread of this disease while keeping my household fed and managing my mental health? Am I doing my best? What does "best" even mean in this extreme context? Defending Your Life and other afterlife narratives can offer, if not a guidebook on how to live better, then at least suggestions worth weighing. During Defending Your Life, Daniel meets and falls in love with a woman named Julia, played by Meryl Streep, who is saintly. Whereas his trial involves recounting humiliating moments, like the time he was unable to speak at a conference, hers features scenes like the time she saved her children from a burning building and ran back in to get the cat. But the movie doesn't argue you have to be like Julia. It's accepted that she's an extraordinary case who pushes Daniel out of his comfort zone. Eventually, it's affection for her that prompts him to make a truly fearless gesture. As he's being sent back to Earth to take another stab at existence, he decides to escape his moving tram, risking pain and uncertainty, for a chance at love with the woman he just met. Bob's defense supports the idea that Daniel wasn't perfect, but good enough -- and that's all we can hope for these days.