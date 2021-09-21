If This Is Really Demi Adejuyigbe's Last 'September' Video, It's a Perfect Farewell

Check your calendar: Today is September 21, 2021, and that means it's time to once again remember the 21st of September, the specific date immortalized in Earth, Wind, and Fire's 1978 hit "September." To mark the occasion, Amber Ruffin Show writer and comedian Demi Adejuyigbe, who you might know for producing hilariously surreal fake end-credits songs or leaving 57 DVD copies of the movie Click at his parents house, has released his latest "9/21" video where he dances along to the song, a tradition he's been carrying on for the last six years. But, according to Adejuyigbe, this is the final one. And what a way to go out!

Opening with Adejuyigbe chatting at a bar about Grease right before the clock strikes midnight, the video features some dancing on a table, dancing up a wall, and dancing around a pool. He even gets in the Grease car and flies away at the end. There are also some welcome cameos from actual members of Earth, Wind, and Fire during the credits, too. Obviously, the series has come a long way since its humble origins in 2016, when the initial video showed Adejuyigbe goofing around in his apartment and wearing a "Sept. 21" t-shirt.

Like last year when he raised over $330,000, he's using the video to raise money for charities. If you donate $10, you'll be entered into a raffle to win a painting of the Sept. 21st jersey featured in the video, and he'll hand-deliver it to you, no matter where you live in the world. (Also, for every $100,000 raised, he'll raffle off a Sept. 21 jersey.) The funds raised will go towards Hurricane Ida relief organization Imagine Water Works, West Texas abortion access non-profit the West Fund, and climate change advocacy group the Sunrise Movement. You can enter the raffle and make your donation here.

In the video, Adejuyigbe makes reference to the painting being made to commemorate the "end" of the "September" videos. So, will this actually be the big finale? In an interview with Vulture from 2020, Adejuyigbe discussed his own thought process as the date draws closer. "Every year, I think, I won’t do it this year," he said. "I tweet, 'I won’t do it this year.' And then I come up with an idea and I go, 'Okay, that might be fun. Maybe I’ll do that.' That’s the cycle every year."

So, we'll have to wait a year and see if he changes his mind. In the meantime, make those donations and check out the rest of the September videos and watch as they get more and more elaborate each year. (Here they are: 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, and 2016.) After all, you've got the whole day to celebrate.