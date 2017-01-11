Desierto, the directorial debut of Gravity screenwriter Jonás Cuarón, is a raw and roaring survival story set against the U.S.-Mexican border. The movie stars Gael García Bernal (Y Tu Mamá También, Mozart in the Jungle) as Moises, a father desperate to cross into the States to reunite with his son, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Good Wife, The Walking Dead) as an American vigilante who shoots Mexican immigrants for sport. When the hunter spots Moises and other undocumented workers traveling through the desert, he grabs his rifle and bloodthirsty dog and goes to work.

The first trailer for Desierto gives you a sense of Cuarón's bleak, sun-baked vision. Between glimpses of Bernal running for his life and Morgan blasting away from invisible vantage points are words of praise from the movie's festival run. "Swift, primal, and unrelenting," declares one critic.