'Designated Survivor' Is the Election-Year Show We Need

Last night's episode of Designated Survivor featured Kiefer Sutherland's President Tom Kirkman in a series of tricky moral situations where he had to make the right call. Will the new president, the former secretary of Housing and Urban Development who ascended to the office only after a terrorist attack during the State of the Union, tell the American people he'd actually been fired the morning before he took his new job? Will he discipline a disloyal staff member? Will he disown his ecstasy-dealing, EDM-loving son?

In almost each situation -- the ridiculous ecstasy plot is still unresolved -- he makes what you could call the "right" decision. He's honest and forthright with the American people. He doesn't fire the disloyal staff member out of spite, and instead gives him a promotion. Despite the fact that the nation is still reeling from an unprecedented (and still unsolved) terrorist attack, the episode ends with him getting a big hug from his adorable daughter. In the world of Designated Survivor, POTUS knows best.