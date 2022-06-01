Devon Sawa Is More Than 'Sexy FedEx Guy' in 'Hacks'

You'd be forgiven for doing a double take. Sawa, the star of Casper and Final Destination, now has a gravelly voice and is coated in tattoos. His character's tryst with Smart's Deborah is deeply sexy and blessedly sweet. This guy, who works at FedEx, genuinely doesn't know she's a comedy superstar. He's just into her. They have a lovely, intimate night together, and she leaves in the morning, feeling desired and refreshed. (He may be clueless as to who she is, but his roommates are well aware. They have her spice rack.)

In the sixth episode of this season of HBO Max's Hacks , Ava (Hannah Einbinder) wonders where her boss Deborah Vance, played by Jean Smart, has gone. They are in Memphis at a bar with a mechanical bull. Deborah's personal blackjack dealer-slash-friend Kiki (Poppy Liu) explains, nonchalantly, "She's about to get her titties sucked by a 40 year-old." That 40 year-old happens to be played by erstwhile teen heartthrob Devon Sawa.

Thrillist: How did this role come to you?

Devon Sawa: I just got lucky. I don't watch a lot of TV. This is one of the shows I do watch because I was able to binge the whole first season in a weekend. I already loved it. I will be completely honest with you, though. When I got the audition for it, it said Hacks. I was so excited. And then it didn't say Jason, it said Sexy FedEx Guy. And I'm like, "What? Sexy FedEx Guy? I'm not playing a Sexy FedEx Guy! I'm going backwards in my career! I'm not doing this." I don't know why they wrote that in there. But it was a really good part and it was all with Jean Smart and so it was a no-brainer.

What was it like when you got on set?

I've been doing this a while but because there were so many Emmys involved in this show I got to set and I was in my trailer and I was pacing and my heart was thumping in my chest. I was like, "Are they going to like me? Are they not going to like me? Am I going to be funny? Am I not going to be funny? Should I be funny?" All this was going through my head and I remember [co-creator] Paul [W. Downs], who directed the episode, and the producers came and they knocked and they introduced themselves and I was still nervous.

An hour went by and I got this knock and I'm like, "Yeah?" And it's like, "Hello, it's Jean." I'm like, "Oh my God! Uh, uh…" So I opened the door and she introduced herself to me and she said, "Welcome," and, "I'm glad you're here," and, "This is going to be so much fun." And she was in full Deborah. And the nerves just went away and we went off and did the car scene and I followed her lead because it's her show. She just made it feel very comfortable and it was a lot of fun. It felt like a workshop with a really talented artist I respected.

How so?

I've been doing this so long and she's been doing this so long and it just felt fun to play with another artist. And we've got these well-written scenes on this well-written show. Everybody's at the top of their game and we can just be comfortable and it felt safe and we explored and it was amazing. It was really a lot of fun. You leave set and you go, "That's why I do what I do. To work with people like that." I remember I did stuff with Sharon Stone and Guy Pearce on different things that felt the same way. You're working with these well-oiled machines, you know what I mean?

You've been a heartthrob and in this you're playing someone who is an object of affection, but on the other side of celebrity. Did you think about that at all?

I didn't. I wanted to think of this as two people on the exact same [level]. I didn't think about a lot of things purposely. I just wanted the scenes to be authentic between two people. I wanted it to feel really lovely and natural and grounded and organic. I purposely didn't want to think about the age thing. People kept mentioning it to me and I was like, "Not important to me."

Who kept mentioning it?

The agents and whoever I told I was going to be on the show. Clearly, there's a 30 year age difference and I didn't know how big of a thing it was until it actually came out and you see all the Twitter comments and people are celebrating it. We've gone so many years where it's usually the other way. It's the Jack Nicholsons or the Pacinos that are with these younger [women]. It's really rare. I wanted it to be just two cool people and interesting conversations. I didn't want to think about a sex symbol or a younger man or anything like that.