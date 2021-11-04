'Dickinson' Is the Perfect Show to Usher in the Fall of Big, Sad Feelings

The third and final season of Dickinson opens at a funeral. It appears at first to be a memorial for a Union soldier, but it turns out to be Emily's aunt. The minister has no time for this. There are more important dead people to attend to. The Dickinsons are left unmoored. On the way home, Emily (Hailee Steinfeld) hitches a ride with her old friend Death (Wiz Khalifa), who is in a foul mood because his work isn't as fun as it once was. Emily is invigorated thinking she got a sign from beyond the grave to continue her work.

It's a scene that's a wonderful example of what Dickinson has deftly been able to do over its short but sweet run on Apple TV+, melding the absurd with the morbid. It also proves that the series is the perfect way to inaugurate what is set to be a banner season for girls and their feelings.

Dickinson premieres this Friday. The next, Taylor Swift re-releases her most autumnal and most sorrowful album, Red. The following week, the queen of sobbing into your warm mug of cocoa Adele comes out with 30, her first album in six years. The season has already been dubbed "sad girl autumn," with a trend story in NBC News making the term official. With Dickinson, it's really kicking off.

The series may seem like an odd choice to lump in with these pop landmarks. Sure, Swift and Adele are great songwriters, but should they really be compared to one of the greatest American poets? That's actually the game showrunner Alena Smith has been playing this whole time.