Did Anyone Not Listen to Drake on Spotify This Year? Apparently Not.

Spotify just released a bunch of data about the most listened to artists in 2016, and for the second year in a row, Drake dominated streams everywhere. And we mean, really dominated. Like some people must have not listened to anything else over the last 365 days. (And, hey, we get it, you like what you like.)

The former Degrassi star (he’ll always be Jimmy Brooks to us) garnered over 4.7 billion streams in 2016. His single, "One Dance", has been streamed almost 970 million times -- which is actually about 3x more than the population of the United States. Views, Drake’s newest album, got over 2.45 billion streams. All those numbers make Drake the most streamed artist in Spotify history with over 8.7 billion streams. We’re assuming the difference between this year and his total streams comes solely from people wearing sweaters, two-stepping to Hotline Bling in 2015.