Watson's singing talents have been a hot topic of conversation ever since 2015, when the Harry Potter actress first addressed the starring role on her Facebook, writing that it was "time to start some singing lessons." Facebook comment sections lit up across the Internet. Beauty and the Beast was a precious property, and while Watson looked the part, sounding the part was key.

Two years later, early snippets of songs and clips from the actual film tempered the heated reactions. That's definitely Watson's voice hitting those classic notes. Maybe she pulled it off? Whatever Disney did to train Watson, it's keeping it behind closed doors. Behind-the-scenes footage sticks to pre-takes and costar interludes.