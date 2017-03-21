Ever since Disney cast Emma Watson as Belle in the remake of Beauty and the Beast, fans have obsessed over one simple question: "Can Emma Watson actually sing?" We know because Watson and her hairy costar Dan Stevens looked up the most searched questions surrounding the live-action Disney musical, and skepticism over her vocal potential popped up:
"I can answer that she does -- she sings throughout this film," Dan Stevens insists. "She sings a lot, fantastically." In fact, you'll find the actress listed on five of the soundtrack's songs, including "Belle," "Days in the Sun," and "Something There."
Watson's singing talents have been a hot topic of conversation ever since 2015, when the Harry Potter actress first addressed the starring role on her Facebook, writing that it was "time to start some singing lessons." Facebook comment sections lit up across the Internet. Beauty and the Beast was a precious property, and while Watson looked the part, sounding the part was key.
Two years later, early snippets of songs and clips from the actual film tempered the heated reactions. That's definitely Watson's voice hitting those classic notes. Maybe she pulled it off? Whatever Disney did to train Watson, it's keeping it behind closed doors. Behind-the-scenes footage sticks to pre-takes and costar interludes.
Disney Musical Truthers shouldn't read too much into the B-roll footage: while stars like Josh Gad and Audra McDonald are seasoned Broadway veterans, Watson arrives to Beauty and the Beast as an actress who's done her time willing to throw herself into a big, belty role. No easy task -- as evidenced by most of Watson and her castmates' comments during the lead up to the movie:
- "I've never had to [sing] for a film role before, and I think people will be interested to see me do something very different," Watson told Total Film magazine. "It gives me a different challenge, really."
- "I had three hours in a recording studio," she told Daily Mail of her audition process. "It was really raw, but [director Bill Condon] was pleased. And Disney was pleased."
- "I always had loved singing, but I took this kind of massive hiatus," she told Hollywood XYZ. "I used to sing as a child and then I made seven Harry Potter films and went to university and whatever else, so [singing for Beauty and the Beast] was sort of like dusting the cobwebs off my singing voice."
- "We prerecorded [all the songs]," Luke Evans told Collider. "But some of us sang live on set as well, during the takes. We were mic'd and they recorded that, and I think afterward, in sound, they’ll be able to chose whether the live version is better than the pre-recorded version. So we'll never know!"
- "To [sing] for the first time in a musical as big and beloved as this one, I definitely felt the pressure," she told Metro Entertainment. "Also it was such a dream come true because I absolutely loved those songs as a child, and I already knew all the lyrics before I took on the role. My love for the music carried me through it."
- "I was in tears. I couldn't believe that I -- after I managed to get through three months of singing lessons -- to see where I had got to," she told ITV's This Morning. "I couldn’t believe it, I was really proud."
- She also told the Daily Mail that she's going to continue taking voice lessons because "it actually really helps my acting, and my speaking voice," and "it's great for my breathing."
You might have already heard Watson sing a tiny bit in Noah, on this Ben Hammersley song, or in this goofy interview:
But to really hear Watson's Belle in action, hit play on the Spotify embed above or head to your local theater. And if you're still on the fence, there's always Céline Dion.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.