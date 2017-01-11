A (Mini) Oral History of the Most Memorable 'Die Hard' Moments

VelJohnson: McTiernan's a very intimidating kind of guy. I was a little afraid of him. I wanted to do everything that he directed me to do and do it well. I didn't have time to become friends with him or have small talk. He was always on the go. He's an excellent director for actors, I think, because he gets his point across very clearly. You know what he wants you to do. The fear of not being able to do that was, like, plotting over my head. So I said to myself, "Let me just do what this man wants me to do to the best of my abilities so he won't have anything to say to me."

William Atherton, actor (Richard Thornburg): I didn't get any notes. When you're shooting a scene, somebody would say, "go over there and do this or that," but I don’t remember anything structurally for me in terms of playing the character that we discussed. It was just what was written there. The one thing I asked at the end was how to play "Did you get that?" I think we had some discussion about that.