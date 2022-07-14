Contemplating Time at the Natural History Museum with 'Fire of Love' Director Sara Dosa
The documentary filmmaker walks around the Hall of Gems and Minerals at the American Museum of Natural History with Thrillist.
To get to the Hall of Gems and Minerals at the American Museum of Natural History on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, you have to walk through a gallery on "what makes us human." It's appropriate that I'm here with Sara Dosa, the director of the documentary Fire of Love, which tells a story that's as much about the Earth as it is about the people on it.
The film, one of the best of the year, is the love saga of Katia and Maurice Krafft, French volcanologists who were as obsessed with each other as they were with tectonic plates shifting. Narrated by Miranda July, it largely uses the Kraffts' own 16mm footage, stunning images of them in silver suits dancing as red lava spurts around them as "volcano runners" around the globe. It's a film full of joy, but also a tragedy contending with humans' wish to understand forces that are forever greater than them. Fire of Love makes you feel small in all the right ways, the same way a day at the museum can.
Dosa is visiting for the first time since she was 13 years old, and is overtaken with a sense of wonder. Throughout our interview, she keeps apologizing as she pauses to soak in the spectacle on display. She gazes upon a giant amethyst at the entrance to Gems and Minerals, which reopened last year after an extensive renovation. "What a welcome into this universe that feels so cosmic," she says. "Wow. That really does look like the universe, stars shining in a night sky."
It's easy to see why Dosa felt a kindred spirit with Katia and Maurice, whose love of what they do is utterly infectious throughout her film. Dosa, who was studying for a PhD in cultural anthropology before turning to film, came across the Kraffts when looking for footage of lava for her previous documentary, The Seer and the Unseen, about the belief in Icelandic elves. Her grandparents were "amateur rock hounds" who would take her on mini excavations outside Chicago. (She grew up largely in Northern California.) "I really actually think that Katia and Maurice would've been very dear friends with my grandparents," she says.
At times during our stroll, you can feel Dosa almost summoning Katia and Maurice as we look at treasures that have been formed by the churn of magma. We stare at a Troctolite, with gleaming bits of crystal in its crags. "Maurice and Katia could look at this and see a dynamic form, see it in motion, see how it formed, how it came to be, and in their own words, see a life and a memory of the Earth," she says. "That way of seeing the natural world in its dynamic form I feel like tells a story of the interconnectivity of all things."
Dosa—who worked closely with editors Erin Casper and Jocelyne Chaput—wanted the film to be about a love triangle between Katia and Maurice, who met as students in 1966, and the volcanoes which consumed their attention. Writing the narration along with Casper, Chaput, and Shane Boris, Dosa was careful to acknowledge the gaps in their history that could not be filled by their footage, their books, or their TV interviews. The voice of July, one of cinema's most powerful eccentrics, as well as brief animated sequences of historic explosions that seem like faded textbooks come to life, make Fire of Love alternately more whimsical and haunting than your typical nature documentary. Katia and Maurice resisted classifying volcanos, arguing that each had a "unique personality," and Dosa, similarly, relishes in mystery rather than attempting to explain everything.
"We realized they were really going to be the conduits to getting to understand the science, and so we were looking for ways for the the metaphor of tectonic plates, the coming together and the pulling apart of volcanoes, to be reflected in our own relationship. We thought if those things all felt true, it could resonate with each other," she says. "That was a way of doing the science and the relationship and also the creation, destruction, more mythic elements."
Dosa's work is not just alchemy. She also sees it as political, which makes complete sense standing in the AMNH, a place that is both spectacular and a stark reminder of how colonialism and capitalism shapes the world around us. That Troctolite was excavated by the Stillwater Mining Corporation; the museum only recently took down a statue of Teddy Roosevelt flanked by racist imagery at the entrance. "I feel like showing how alive and interconnected and powerful the earth is can really combat these extremely dangerous and violent narratives that the earth is just a resource to be capitalized upon," she explains. "I mean, we're standing amid gems. Literally these are extracted through exploitative processes that have roots in colonialism and extremely violent capitalism."
Dosa never wanted to hide the fact that the Kraffts die at the end of the movie, killed while filming the eruption of the gray volcano Mount Uzen in Japan in 1991. They were captivated by the eternal, but their time on Earth was limited. "Maurice has this beautiful quote that we tried to work into the film and couldn't quite find the right place for it," she explains, standing in front of a glass case displaying petrified wood. "He talks about when he looks at a rock, he sees the whole life, he sees a memory. He does his best to see in geologic time, which is something that he also laments in the film of how the human eye cannot see in geologic time." At the museum, in between chattering children on field trips and tourists passing through, you can feel the weight of time—how we still struggle to understand its vastness.
As we walk back through the exhibition on humanity on our way out of the museum, I ask Dosa what she's working on next. She's not exactly sure, but the trip proved inspirational. "There's definitely a lot of themes from Fire of Love that I'm really curious to explore, and a lot of them have to do actually with these ideas of time and relationship to the earth," she says. "So now after being here, maybe I'll do that right now."