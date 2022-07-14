Contemplating Time at the Natural History Museum with 'Fire of Love' Director Sara Dosa

To get to the Hall of Gems and Minerals at the American Museum of Natural History on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, you have to walk through a gallery on "what makes us human." It's appropriate that I'm here with Sara Dosa, the director of the documentary Fire of Love, which tells a story that's as much about the Earth as it is about the people on it.

The film, one of the best of the year, is the love saga of Katia and Maurice Krafft, French volcanologists who were as obsessed with each other as they were with tectonic plates shifting. Narrated by Miranda July, it largely uses the Kraffts' own 16mm footage, stunning images of them in silver suits dancing as red lava spurts around them as "volcano runners" around the globe. It's a film full of joy, but also a tragedy contending with humans' wish to understand forces that are forever greater than them. Fire of Love makes you feel small in all the right ways, the same way a day at the museum can.

Dosa is visiting for the first time since she was 13 years old, and is overtaken with a sense of wonder. Throughout our interview, she keeps apologizing as she pauses to soak in the spectacle on display. She gazes upon a giant amethyst at the entrance to Gems and Minerals, which reopened last year after an extensive renovation. "What a welcome into this universe that feels so cosmic," she says. "Wow. That really does look like the universe, stars shining in a night sky."

It's easy to see why Dosa felt a kindred spirit with Katia and Maurice, whose love of what they do is utterly infectious throughout her film. Dosa, who was studying for a PhD in cultural anthropology before turning to film, came across the Kraffts when looking for footage of lava for her previous documentary, The Seer and the Unseen, about the belief in Icelandic elves. Her grandparents were "amateur rock hounds" who would take her on mini excavations outside Chicago. (She grew up largely in Northern California.) "I really actually think that Katia and Maurice would've been very dear friends with my grandparents," she says.

At times during our stroll, you can feel Dosa almost summoning Katia and Maurice as we look at treasures that have been formed by the churn of magma. We stare at a Troctolite, with gleaming bits of crystal in its crags. "Maurice and Katia could look at this and see a dynamic form, see it in motion, see how it formed, how it came to be, and in their own words, see a life and a memory of the Earth," she says. "That way of seeing the natural world in its dynamic form I feel like tells a story of the interconnectivity of all things."