Netflix's 'Dirty Money' Ruthlessly Rips Into Donald Trump's Business Empire & Persona

When will the American people lose faith in Donald Trump? That's the question at the heart of "The Confidence Man," the brutal finale of Netflix's new docuseries Dirty Money. The show investigates some of the most flagrant instances of corporate greed to date -- Volkswagen’s "clean diesel" cars, the rapid ascent of the drugmaker Valeant, and a sensational maple syrup heist, among them -- but it’s this last episode that will strike the most relevant chord with American viewers.
Unlike Meet the Trumps and other more personal histories, “The Confidence Man” is less a chronicle of the Trump dynasty and more a hyper-specific look at the Trump Organization's business dealings and place in the entertainment industry. It's ambitious but not overly complicated. Tracing Trump's developer-huckster-populist journey, director Fisher Stevens (a producer on The Cove) argues that our current president is nothing more than a modern American con man, someone who profits off his name to the detriment of the general public, thanks in large part to his reptilian awareness of the media.
But Trump's brand! It’s undeniably powerful! He built a multibillion-dollar business from the ground up! He’s one helluva negotiator! Stevens refutes the popular Trump-supporter refrains, interviewing old business partners, employees, and friends to paint a vivid picture of someone who inherits lots, cares little about the people around him, and willfully looks the other way when sketchiness is afoot.
The cast of talking heads offers a well-rounded view of Trump's public life, both from a personal and business perspective. In listening to columnist A.J. Benza, you'll see how Trump used the gossip pages to build and perpetuate his "billionaire" image. Planet Money co-founder Adam Davidson details how the Trump Organization brokered deals that weren't just immoral, but bad business. And former Apprentice staffers will walk you through how they created the so-called "magic" behind the popular NBC show.
Though Stevens covers a lot of ground in this 77-minute doc, it's the Apprentice portion that provided the most insight into how Trump wields power. The success of The Apprentice, in effect, repositioned someone who was a darling in the '80s (thanks to the success of Trump Tower) and a punchline in the '90s (by which point the Trump Org was more than $3 billion in debt) to the level of star once more. Trump was made to look like the embodiment of the American dream, a savvy businessman who ostensibly came from nothing. Really, this was his role on TV, and the staffers claim that everything from the boardroom to Trump's character was tongue-in-cheek window dressing meant to ape Paddy Chayefsky's acclaimed satire Network. Instead of laughing at the show's absurdities, viewers became more enamored.
This is not to say that The Apprentice was Trump's ticket to the White House, but the image-building wizardry that created a successful television show illustrates the kind of media manipulation Trump has excelled at for decades. His weapons utilize the full range of media, too: gossip pages, TV shows, social media -- means for sowing misinformation, generating fear, and promising salvation.
Former New York Times journalist Tim O'Brien, who also wrote a book about Trump more than a decade before the 2016 election, argues Trump isn't just a 21st-century con man, he's the con man of the 21st-century. O'Brien likens him to Father Coughlin (who used radio to foster anti-Semitism in the 1930s) and Joe McCarthy (who used TV to foment the communist scare of the 1950s). "He is someone who preys upon people's confidence in them to deliver on their dreams, to deliver on their needs," O'Brien says, "knowing full well that they have neither the ability or the intent to deliver on any of that."
Of course, the 2016 election muddies the definition of success -- Donald Trump doesn't need to have a particular net worth to prove his methods work, because the results reside in the White House. The problem now, as Dirty Money and virtually everyone paying more than cursory attention to politics point out, is that it's impossible to discern what truly motivates Trump, and how much he stands to benefit financially from his newly won political power.
There are still people who believe Donald Trump possesses uncanny political prowess, with just under 40% of the nation approving of the president. But "The Confidence Man" razes Trump's image as a political Steve Jobs and puts him more in league with P.T. Barnum, the conclusion being that same artifice that dazzled viewers during The Apprentice has now extended to Washington, D.C. It's not exactly a new argument -- fans of John Oliver will feel like they're watching more in-depth cuts of his famous takedowns, minus the jokes, which points to an unnerving quality of the doc. "The Confidence Man" is thorough in its reporting on a wide-range of subjects to provide an engaging account of Trump's rise to power, but the most troubling aspect of Trump's incompetence, chicanery, and ignorance is that these stories are old news. As Davidson laments, "A significant and crucial part of the American people so fundamentally misunderstand the most basic principles of ethics, and morality, and business practices, and that to me is really scary because what choices are they going to keep making, again and again?"
The rhetorical question leaves a haunting implication hanging over the show: Maybe Trump is just the beginning.
