Everything We Know About Discovery+

If you think you're subscribed to too many streaming services already, think again. After Disney and Apple rolled out their own platforms in 2019, and 2020 saw the debut of HBO Max and NBC's Peacock , Discovery will be the latest media company to enter the streaming wars with their upcoming service Discovery+ . [Disclosure: Discovery is an investor in Group Nine Media, which owns Thrillist.] With both new original shows and the ability to watch series from their long list of lifestyle networks including HGTV and Food Network, it's meant to pique the interest of the docu- and reality series-obsessed. As Discovery gets ready to debut its new service—and you contemplate whether to open up your wallet for yet another subscription—here's everything to know about Discovery+.

What is Discovery+?

Coming from Discovery, Discovery+ is a streaming service that features the ability to watch not only all new, exclusive shows, but popular releases from their networks including Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, Food Network, HGTV, ID, OWN, and Travel Channel. According to a press release, based on partnerships with A&E Networks and BBC, it'll also feature content from A&E, The History Channel, Lifetime, and BBC's Natural History Collection, as well as from Thrillist's parent company, Group Nine Media.

So, figure this streaming service your destination for nonfiction viewing, covering everything from science and adventure to food and lifestyle. It's where you'll find BBC's acclaimed Planet Earth franchise to get blown away at the natural world, put on your tinfoil hat for some Ancient Aliens, and everything in between.

When does Discovery+ launch?

Discovery+ launches on Monday, January 4, 2021. At its debut, the streaming service will have over 50 new original series available, as well as 150+ hours of exclusive content from Discovery's brands and partnerships. Following the launch date, even more originals are set to premiere and more series should be made available throughout the year.