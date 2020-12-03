Everything We Know About Discovery+
A streaming service from Discovery is on the way.
If you think you're subscribed to too many streaming services already, think again. After Disney and Apple rolled out their own platforms in 2019, and 2020 saw the debut of HBO Max and NBC's Peacock, Discovery will be the latest media company to enter the streaming wars with their upcoming service Discovery+. [Disclosure: Discovery is an investor in Group Nine Media, which owns Thrillist.] With both new original shows and the ability to watch series from their long list of lifestyle networks including HGTV and Food Network, it's meant to pique the interest of the docu- and reality series-obsessed. As Discovery gets ready to debut its new service—and you contemplate whether to open up your wallet for yet another subscription—here's everything to know about Discovery+.
What is Discovery+?Coming from Discovery, Discovery+ is a streaming service that features the ability to watch not only all new, exclusive shows, but popular releases from their networks including Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, Food Network, HGTV, ID, OWN, and Travel Channel. According to a press release, based on partnerships with A&E Networks and BBC, it'll also feature content from A&E, The History Channel, Lifetime, and BBC's Natural History Collection, as well as from Thrillist's parent company, Group Nine Media.
So, figure this streaming service your destination for nonfiction viewing, covering everything from science and adventure to food and lifestyle. It's where you'll find BBC's acclaimed Planet Earth franchise to get blown away at the natural world, put on your tinfoil hat for some Ancient Aliens, and everything in between.
When does Discovery+ launch?Discovery+ launches on Monday, January 4, 2021. At its debut, the streaming service will have over 50 new original series available, as well as 150+ hours of exclusive content from Discovery's brands and partnerships. Following the launch date, even more originals are set to premiere and more series should be made available throughout the year.
How much does Discovery+ cost?The cheapest, ad-supported subscription plan for Discovery+ costs $4.99 per month, and the next tier, which is free of ads, runs at $6.99 per month. That's definitely on the cheaper end of the streaming subscription plan spectrum, with Netflix now costing $13.99 per month and HBO Max at $14.99 per month. Although NBC's Peacock's most basic plan is free with ads, Discovery+ is comparable to its without-ads plan of $4.99, and its $6.99 plan is the same as the monthly price of Disney+.
Are there any sign-up deals?If you're a Verizon customer, you could be in for a free subscription. According to a press release, those who already have the Play More or Get More Unlimited Plan, or who sign-up for them, will get 12 months of Discovery+ free. Those on or new subscribers to Verizon's Start or Do More Unlimited plans are also in for a deal, but for six months free. You can check your eligibility here.
What kinds of shows will be available on Discovery+?Aside from licensed series you might already be familiar with, like A&E's Ghost Hunters or TLC's 90 Day Fiancé, Discovery+ is debuting more than a few original shows. Falling into categories of automotive, food, home, lifestyle, nature, science, and animals, paranormal and the unexplained, and true crime, there's a little something for everybody, and a whole lot to discover for the curious-minded. At launch, some exciting offerings include Bobby and Giada in Italy, a culinary travel show hosted by celebrity chefs Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis, a comedic cooking show with Amy Schumer called Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Uncensored, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, a cooking show with the HGTV star of Fixer Upper, a docuseries about the infamous Amityville home, Amityville Horror House, and Mysterious Planet, a nature show narrated by David Schwimmer. That's just a smattering of what will be available, but expect titles similar to those exclusive to the platform.
Need help finding something to watch? Sign up here for our weekly Streamail newsletter to get streaming recommendations delivered straight to your inbox.