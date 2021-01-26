The 2021 Puppy Bowl Lineup Is a Treat, As Always

There is truly no more joyous occasion each winter than the annual reveal of the Puppy Bowl lineup. Each year before the "Big Game," the "Big Game" being the Puppy Bowl, Animal Planet releases a slideshow of the "players," the "players" being the adorable pups that will participate in the rumble.

Look, the rules of the Puppy Bowl, now in its 17th edition, are amorphous. The fun is all about cooing over cute puppies tripping over themselves and being cute, and the announcement of the starting lineup gets right to the point. You get to scroll through photos and pick your favorites based on completely unscientific data, like "whose face do you want to smoosh the most?" This year, I'm particularly leaning toward rooting for Team Fluff, based on the fact that it has this Chow Chow/Irish Red and White Setter mix named "Chunky Monkey" on its roster. Chunky! Monkey! Don't you just want to hug his floofy body? Isn't he such a mush?