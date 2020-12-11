Asgard's Least-Favorite Trickster Is Back in the Trailer for Disney+'s 'Loki' Series

He's back!! When we last saw Thor's terrible adoptive brother Loki, God of Mischief, he was Tesseracting right out of the delightfully fun time-travel segment of 2019's Avengers: Endgame, unknowingly escaping his own murder by Thanos that we witnessed in Avengers: Infinity War. Despite his purported demise, we'd known that we'd get to see more Loki in one way or another, since, prior to Endgame, Disney had announced that it was developing a Loki-centric TV series that would air on Disney+.

Since then, we haven't heard a whole lot about the show, which everyone assumed, given the trickster god's death in Infinity War, must be a prequel, at least until he Tesseracted to safety in Endgame. During its Investor Day presentation yesterday, after revealing and updating us on a slew of upcoming Star Wars projects, Disney reminded us that, hey, the Marvel franchise exists, too, and finally gave us a first look at Loki, which is officially dropping on Disney+ in May 2021.

The clip picks up with the scene from Endgame where we last saw the trickster god, before he blasted himself into the far reaches of the galaxy. Where he ended up, there's no telling, but it seems to have something to do with an organization called TVA, which has been present in a few runs of Marvel comics before. The Time Variance Agency keeps track of the various timelines in the Multiverse, tweaking some and canning others it deems too dangerous to exist, generally keeping the citizens of the timelines from traveling back and forth in time and changing the past or the future. (In their eyes, the time-travel shenanigans the Avengers pulled to defeat Thanos was probably a big no-no.) The series is described as a "crime thriller" and stars Tom Hiddleston, returning as the title character, as well as Owen Wilson, Sasha Lane, Gugu Mbatha Raw, Sophia DiMartino, and Richard E. Grant.

In other Marvel news, we got another very exciting look at WandaVision, which is coming to Disney+ in January; a teaser for limited series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier; and a trailer for What If?, an animated show that explores all the possible realities for beloved Marvel characters. There were also a metric ton of announcements about future films and TV shows. Ready? Here we go:

First, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness will tie in directly with WandaVision and the upcoming Spider-Man film. Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan will appear in her own show as well as co-star in Captain Marvel 2. Tatiana Maslany, Tim Roth, and Mark Ruffalo will all star in the She Hulk series. A Secret Invasion series, about an army of Skrulls that have infiltrated humanity on Earth, is coming to Disney+. There will be an Ironheart series starring Dominique Thorne, an Armor Wars series starring Don Cheadle, and a Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special. Baby Groot will star in the Baby Groot-centric show I Am Groot. Christian Bale's role in Thor: Love and Thunder is confirmed as Gorr the God Butcher. The third Ant-Man film is titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and it will co-star Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. And, last but not least, the Fantastic Four will finally be joining the MCU in a film directed by Spider-Man: Homecoming's Jon Watts.

WHEW.