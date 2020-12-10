Entertainment Everything We Know About Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi Show We have a very good feeling about this.

Lucasfilm

It's been a while since we've had any new Star Wars stuff in theaters, and the first in-development theatrical installment won't arrive until 2023. Since The Rise of Skywalker came out last year, we've filled the void with new episodes of the animated series The Clone Wars (which officially ended in May) and the second (very good!) season of Disney+'s The Mandalorian. But what about all the rest of the aliens, Jedi warriors, and Sith lords hanging out in that galaxy far, far away? The good news: We'll soon see quite a few of our old friends on Disney+, starting with the eagerly awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off series, where we'll learn once and for all exactly what the heck the Jedi master was up to before he trained Luke Skywalker in the ways of the Force in the original movie. Here's everything we know about the show so far.

Does the Obi-Wan Kenobi show have a title? Not yet! Although we'd be fine with just calling it The Obi-Wan Kenobi Show, as if he's some late-night talk show host. Some outlets have been referring to it by the likely titles Kenobi or Star Wars: Kenobi, but it's still untitled officially as of now. When does it come out? We don't have an exact release date yet, but star Ewan McGregor, who is reprising the role that he played in the Star Wars prequel movies, confirmed that the show would begin filming in March 2021 . That could translate to a debut in late 2021 or, more likely, an early 2022 release following Season 3 of The Mandalorian.

How many episodes will the show be? For now, the show is being planned as a limited series, and specifically as a single season with six episodes. That's not enough! But we'll take it.

What will the show be about? No one really knows, as the doings of "Old Ben Kenobi," as he was called in the original Star Wars movie, have remained a mystery. Maybe it'll just be six hour-long episodes of a former Jedi knight baking blue cookies and delivering them to Owen and Beru Lars. When will the Obi-Wan Kenobi series take place? The show is set 10 years after Revenge of the Sith and nine years before A New Hope, where we first met Obi-Wan Kenobi as an older man (played by Alec Guinness), sort of like how The Mandalorian is set a few years after Return of the Jedi and before The Force Awakens. All these time-jumps in between movie trilogies left a lot of space open for TV shows to fill, apparently.

Who's in the cast? McGregor was the first and only cast member unveiled along with the the big series announcement back in 2019. It's probably the case, given that Obi-Wan goes into hiding, that the series won't feature too many familiar faces from the prequels or the original trilogy. That's not to say there won't be any other familiar faces. Because we now know of at least one. You could even say that he's the chosen one

Wait, who is this chosen one? In December 2020, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy made the epic reveal that Hayden Christensen would be reprising his role as Darth Vader for the series. Obi-Wan had the higher ground! But you can't kill Anakin Skywalker, you can only strike him down and wait for him to be reborn as Darth Vader and then, much later, live on for eternity as a Force ghost. But beyond that, we don't have any details yet on exactly how Christensen and Darth Vader will figure into the show. Maybe he's searching for a certain someone who shares his DNA?

Will any Star Wars characters other than Obi-Wan and Darth Vader appear? Probably! One major character who'll loom large over the show, given its Tattooine setting, regardless of whether he actually appears is Luke Skywalker, who'd be a ten-year-old moisture farm boy living with his step-uncle Owen, aka the stepbrother of Anakin, and Owen's wife, Beru. A casting call over the summer may be a hint that Luke will appear (or it might not mean that at all). Another Tattooine-based Star Wars original trilogy character you shouldn't be hugely surprised to at least hear about on the show: Jabba the Hutt. Definitely expect to see Tusken Raiders and Jawas.

What other major Star Wars movie characters could conceivably pop up? Many! But one character superfans would love to see return is Qui-Gon Jinn, the Jedi master (played by Liam Neeson) who trained Obi-Wan and who died in The Phantom Menace fighting Darth Maul. It'd make some sense for him to reappear (beyond the certain exuberant reaction that a Neeson cameo would inspire) due to a line uttered to Obi-Wan by Yoda at the end of Revenge of the Sith: "In your solitude on Tatooine, training I have for you. An old friend has learned the path to immortality—one who has returned from the netherworld on the Force. Your old master. How to commune with him, I will teach you." In Star Wars lore, Jedi who are pure of heart are allowed to return periodically to the physical world as Force ghosts, something that Kenobi later did in the original movies after his death. Obviously, the line in Sith was merely a throwaway reference to a motif we all knew would happen later, but this Kenobi series could pick up that thread. If so, expect a lot of Ewan McGregor sitting on rocks in the desert and meditating while Neeson's Force ghost periodically pops in.

Will there be any crossover with The Mandalorian? While it's possible that Din Djarin, aka the Mandalorian himself, will appear (the shows are set 18 years apart, so he would be approximately 20 during the announced time period of the Obi-Wan series), it's extremely unlikely. However, it's probably smart marketing for Disney+ to tie the two series together in some way, so don't entirely rule out crossovers, even low-level ones. Multiple episodes of The Mandalorian have taken place on Tattooine, after all. Could Timothy Olyphant's Cobb Vanth, also known as the Marshal, turn up in his years prior to becoming a sheriff? How about a younger incarnation of Amy Sedaris' quippy Peli Motto? We're here for it. All that said, also don't be surprised if there's zero crossover. The Force works in mysterious ways.

Will it be set on a desert planet again? Of course! The entirety of the Kenobi show will take place on Tatooine, where the Jedi Master exiled himself after saving baby Luke and Leia at the end of Revenge of the Sith. Anakin, of course, hated sand, and a bit worn out by desert planets , but whatever, we'll definitely watch.

