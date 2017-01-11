The Next 'Stranger Things' Is Disney's 'Pete's Dragon' Remake. Seriously.

This summer, Netflix's Stranger Things transported us from chaotic 2016 into 1983 fantasy. The mind-bender rolled E.T., Alien, Stand by Me, Pretty in Pink, The Thing, The Mist, and Close Encounters of the Third Kind into one warm hug of a TV series. As far as indulging in childhood nostalgia is concerned, Stranger Things was a four-course meal comprised of desserts.

Where do satisfied bingers turn to while they wait for Season 2? I see two options: look back to 30 years of classic sci-fi/horror movies, or look forward to this Friday, when Disney's Pete's Dragon ups the ante for timeless throwbacks. Reverence for the 1977 original (or a clue that the original exists) is not required; like Stranger Things, this movie channels Spielberg's adventure spirit and then soars higher with authentic sweetness and scares. If you grew up with a pet by your side, this movie will wreck you.