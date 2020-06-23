Rent Spike Lee's 'Do the Right Thing' for Free All This Week

Following weeks of ongoing protests against police brutality and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, production and streaming companies have been making it easier than ever to find and experience Black-led and Black-directed entertainment, lifting paywalls on and curating collections of cinema that lifts up marginalized voices.

The work of Spike Lee, one of America's most prolific Black directors, is more accessible now than ever, as a number of his movies are streaming and his newest, Da 5 Bloods, just premiered on Netflix this month. But Do the Right Thing, one of his earliest, and arguably his most timely given the current moment, has been hard to find until now, when the American Film Institute announced they are partnering with Universal Pictures to allow free rentals of Do the Right Thing for a week.

Starting on June 22 and ending June 29, you can find and stream Do the Right Thing on most streaming rental platforms, including Amazon, Apple, Charter, Comcast, Cox, Dish, DirecTV, FandangoNOW, Google, Microsoft, Redbox, Sony, Verizon, and Vudu. The AFI announced this partnership in their latest edition of the AFI Movie Club, and also added that on Thursday, June 25, they will hold a live conversation with Lee himself at 5pm PST (8pm EST) on their YouTube channel, which sounds like something you really shouldn't miss out on.

"Do The Right Thing is a timeless and timely classic, and Spike Lee has forever proven himself the voice for change that we need now more than ever," said AFI's president and CEO Bob Gazzale, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Do the Right Thing, which came out in 1989, examines the racial tensions boiling under the surface of a multicultural Brooklyn neighborhood when a Black pizza delivery man challenges the racist beliefs of the Italian-American owners of a pizza restaurant, and the resulting deadly fallout that takes place over a sweltering summer day. The movie stars Lee, Danny Aiello, John Turturro, Giancarlo Esposito, and Samuel L. Jackson, and was the feature debut of Rosie Perez and Martin Lawrence. It was nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Aiello was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars that year, and AFI has ranked it as one of the 100 Greatest Films of All Time.