'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Is a Creepily Great Time

The toughest villain the Marvel Cinematic Universe currently faces isn't a bunch of baddies gate-crashing from another film series, or a race of all-powerful godlike beings that use the Earth as an incubator, or the looming threat of Kang the Conqueror—it's the persistent creep of same-ness, of Marvel's grayscale in-house style and anonymous visual effects turning stale as we near the fifteen-year mark of superheroes dominating the box office. The franchise has attempted to mitigate this by hiring artier directors in recent years: Chloé Zhao was hot off her Oscar win when Eternals debuted in theaters, and we all remember the electric zing when Taika Waititi brought his irreverent wit to the Norse gods of Thor: Ragnarok. Fans' excitement when none other than Sam Raimi was announced to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was twofold: he's responsible for some of the best superhero movies ever with his Spider-Man trilogy, and, with the Evil Deads and Drag Me to Hell under his belt, he's well suited for the horror-ish movie Multiverse of Madness was styled to be. Everyone's excitement welcoming Raimi back to the superhero fold was well worth it.

Doctor Strange is fine. He's fine!! He saved the world a bunch of times, he's so powerful he doesn't even need the title of Sorcerer Supreme, and he's pals with the remaining Avengers who generally keep things around these parts pretty peaceful. He's fine. So what if he lives in an enormous mansion all by himself with only a rude cloak for company and has to watch as everyone, including maybe the love of his life, moves on without him? Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness introduces a more introspective Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) who isn't sure how to answer the question "Are you happy?" Well, he can answer it, but he's not sure if he's telling the truth. In times like these, a teen girl named America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) possessing the uncontrollable ability to universe-hop showing up out of the blue and claiming to have met another, darker version of himself while on the run from a demonic force is a welcome distraction.

To help the kid out, Strange hits up Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), now recovering from the ordeal laid out in WandaVision, which might not be the best idea—especially when the lure of a universe in which Wanda and her family are happily together becomes too much to resist. Strange and America Chavez are blooped around different worlds in the multiverse, searching for a way for America to learn how to control her powers while finding out some dark truths about Strange's many selves.