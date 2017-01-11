Thanks to Doctor Strange, capes, graying temples, oversized medallions, and mystical mumbo jumbo are back in style. Which means your crazy uncle can finally return to Thanksgiving dinner without a police escort, and a visit to your local multiplex may be in order.

Doctor Strange, Marvel Studios' 14th comic-book feature, whirls with yin and yang duality. For every risky tic or labyrinthine chase sequence in the magical evolution of Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), director Scott Derrickson (Sinister) rips a crumpled page from the Marvel playbook. Like Strange's "mirror-verse," where sorcerers cast spells and warp time without impacting our physical realm, his comic-book vehicle delivers bursts of psychedelic wonder with little lasting effect. Doctor Strange is wild on the surface and straitlaced at the core, like that friend who smokes pot once and swears he's hallucinating pink elephants. Or your uncle before he started wearing that cape?