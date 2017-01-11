Benedict Cumberbatch's Magic Steals the 'Doctor Strange' Trailer

In the clip, the caped Cumberbatch is joined by the always welcome Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave) as Karl Mordo, Rachel McAdams (Spotlight) as a fellow surgeon, and, of course, the eternally badass Ms. Swinton as the Ancient One, a Morpheus-like figure who drops dorm room-ready, post-bong koans like, "What if I told you that reality is one of many?"

Much has been made of the movie's spooky pedigree -- director Scott Derrickson is known for creepy films like Sinister -- but the trailer might remind you of the mind-bending work of Christopher Nolan. Besides backpack-wearing seeker as superhero elements that are pretty similar to Batman Begins, there's also a folding mirror city and a snowy landscape that look straight out of Inception. Either way, this could potentially be a trippy adventure.