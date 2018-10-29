We Hardly Deserve the Pure, Fluffy Joy of Netflix's 'Dogs' Trailer

Computer: generate a formula for the most massively successful show of all time with universal appeal and a concept that makes people tear up just by thinking about it. Netflix's Dogs, a show about, yes, dogs, fits that model, the trailer alone having just caused everyone at Thrillist Entertainment to spontaneously get some dust in our eyes.
The first season of Netflix's new docuseries introduces us to dogs and the people who love them all over the world, from Syria to California to Italy to Costa Rica. A girl who suffers from traumatic seizures finds solace and safety in her therapy dog Rory; a man risks everything to rescue his dog from war-torn Syria; sanctuary workers in Costa Rica run with their pack of mutts they rescued from cruel city streets. My personal favorite, noble Ice, helps his human keep their fishing livelihood afloat. What more could you ask for in a business partner??
There’s also a dog grooming competition and an episode focusing on the volunteers who rescue countless dogs from a kill shelter and bring them to new homes in New York. So, optimal tearjerker content.
Co-creator Greg Zipper told Variety how wholesome television like this is more important than ever: "Dogs don't just make us feel loved, dogs make us feel safe. In the world we live in today, no matter how divided we are, we should take care to realize how much dogs mean to all of us, and how our bond with them can help bring us together." Zipper also recruited some of the best documentary filmmakers -- like Heidi Ewing (Jesus Camp), Richard Hankin (The Jinx), and T.J. Martin and Daniel Lindsay (Undefeated) -- to direct the episodes. Who among us doesn't find joy in a show about the purest form of love there is made with delicate tenderness?
The first season of Dogs drops globally on Netflix November 16, which I'm letting you know now so that you can make sure you don't have any plans that day that aren't curling up on your couch with a tub of chocolate icing and sobbing about man's best friend.
