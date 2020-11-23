Dolly Parton's Netflix Christmas Special Is Almost Incomprehensible

There are a few things every Christmas special needs: It must be in some way about Christmas; it must feature a nice message about the holidays; and usually there's gotta be some supernatural presence to tie all the loose ends together. If there are songs, they don't need to be good, but they should be hum-able, and if there's a plot it should be simple, inoffensive, and, at most, background noise for the rest of the action. The problem with Netflix's latest one, Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square, is it has the whole thing backwards: The songs are utterly forgettable—and at times simply begging to be skipped—while the story is unusually compelling.

The movie is set in a small town that is the size of a soundstage, because that is entirely where it was filmed. The citizens of the town, including Dolly Parton dressed as a sparkly homeless person, are gathered in the square to celebrate Christmas, when here comes Christine Baranski handing out eviction notices for everyone to vacate their homes by Christmas Eve, dammit. She owns the plot of land the town was built on and is selling it to build a huge shopping mall. Oh no!

Baranski's character feels no nostalgia for the small town wherein she grew up, due to some mysterious sad circumstances in her past having to do with the owner of a general store (Treat Williams) and her father. Parton, along with Roswell's Jeanine Mason, play an angel and an angel-in-training, respectively, who were sent to thaw Baranski's icy heart and save the town by nudging her in the direction of good rather than greed. Also there is a pastor and his wife who are trying to have a baby and sing a song about fertility treatments.