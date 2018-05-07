Watch Donald Glover Troll LeBron James in This Hilarious 'SNL' Skit

It's the NBA playoffs, and the Cleveland Cavaliers -- along with the cast of Saturday Night Live -- want you to know that LeBron James isn't the only talented player on their team. In a skit that was cut for time from Saturday night's episode of SNL, host Donald Glover and the rest of the cast hilariously trolled basketball fans everywhere by poking fun at "The Other Cavaliers" -- like Tristan Thompson, who could probably benefit from turning off his Instagram comments right about now, and, uh, everyone else.
Glover teamed up with Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Luke Null, and Heidi Gardner to parody the fact that James has basically carried his team to wins throughout the first two rounds of the playoffs. The fictional "Other Cavaliers" appear onscreen not only to introduce themselves in a promo, but also to explain that they have a lot to offer James as teammates. "A lot" in this case means anything other than "basketball ability."
Tijuana's Lucha Libre Is Like Watching a Live-Action Comic Book
"Whatever LeBron needs, we'll get it done -- as long as what he needs isn't basketball."
James' fake teammates include a dog named Pancake, a player who only hits the court in blue jeans, a 53-year-old father of seven who averages zero points a game, a Roomba, and a cigarette-smoking woman who happens to be the Cavs' second-leading scorer (ouch, Kevin Love burn). Sounds like the team is really destined for greatness, if you ask me.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.