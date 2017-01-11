Wayne's World director Penelope Spheeris -- who worked with Trump in 1994 on The Little Rascals, in which he played father to Waldo, the spoiled-brat character -- has a sound theory. "I think he just likes the attention," she told me. "If you've been on movie sets, what happens is people are very sort of tippy-toe, and don't want to disturb anybody. They don't know which way to walk, and they're like, 'Oh my gosh, I hope I'm not interrupting.' OK, think of the total opposite of that -- because that's the way Donald entered the set."

The Apprentice producer Bill Pruitt has come to regret his part in the glorification of the businessman's name. "Trump was as big a narcissistic pig while doing The Apprentice as he's ever been," said Pruitt, who spoke to me in defiance of "a Bible-thick NDA." "Producers like myself helped give him a platform and become a more successful public figure by surrounding him with well-told stories that appealed to 30 million viewers."