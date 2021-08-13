The Grisly Horror Sequel 'Don't Breathe 2' Messes With Your Expectations

When the slick home invasion thriller Don't Breathe arrived in theaters back in 2016, it took great pleasure in toying with audience expectations about sympathetic characters and notions of poor taste. For his follow-up to the ultra-bloody, ultra-brutal 2013 Evil Dead remake, an exercise in gory excess, filmmaker Fede Álvarez constructed a stripped-down, single-location suspense tale about a group of thieves robbing the home of a mysterious blind veteran, played with muscular menace by Avatar's Stephen Lang. What began as a tense, violent Home Alone narrative slowly transformed into a far more disturbing story of rape and revenge, one that managed to make over $150 million at the box office, the type of hefty sum that virtually demands a retread sequel.

One of the most refreshing parts of Don't Breathe 2 is that the film knows that it can't simply set up the same reversals and expect to earn the same gasps of revulsion. Instead, director Rodo Sayagues, who co-wrote the original with Álvarez, has constructed a far more elaborate narrative and populated his film with new grotesque surprises. Yes, Lang's Norman Nordstrom—also referred to in the credits as "The Blind Man"—is back and he still knows how to dismember an attacker with startling precision and an almost supernatural understanding of where they'll be at a given moment. But this time the film frames him as the protagonist from the jump and then attempts to complicate his relative moral standing with a number of grisly, bizarre twists.