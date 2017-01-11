The F*cked-Up Twist to 'Don't Breathe' Exists to Offend

Warning: this post contains spoilers for the movie Don't Breathe, and in particular an exceptionally gnarly scene. Reader discretion is advised.

To stir up buzz for his shlocky horror movies, legendary director William Castle would distribute barf bags to audience members, teasing the sickening shocks to come. His successors tried similar publicity tactics, though the movies rarely justified the stunts. Don't Breathe, a home-invasion thriller about a trio of teenage thieves facing off against a blind man, deserves such precaution -- and it's not throwing in the barf bag.

If you saw Don't Breathe this weekend -- and judging from its $26 million box-office haul, there's a good chance you did -- you know what scene could leave the squeamish balled up on the floor. Even if you have a friend who saw it, you probably heard them say something like, "This movie really… goes there," or, "I can't believe they did that," or something equally ominous. If you read reviews, you probably saw veiled references to a moment that the writer either praised for its sadism or criticized for its poor taste. It's that type of scene. Let's get into it.