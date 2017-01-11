Why 'Doom' Still Stands Tall in 2016

It's old as hell now, and so heavily pixelated by today's standards that you can't help but wonder if it's been censored somehow, like an inadvertent crotch reveal on Jerry Springer. But back in 1993, no first-person shooter pushed the still-fledgling medium of video games forward more dramatically, or in a shorter amount of time, than Doom.

Its debut was one of those rare landmark moments in the industry, the kind that, after it had shipped and the world understood exactly what it was, reorganized the history of video games into two parts: "pre-Doom" and "post-Doom."

The guys at ID Software, the company behind Doom, certainly didn't think the pentagrams and the shotguns and the gore -- hey, is that wall decorated with fucking human skin? -- was going to cause an uproar. The game was dark, yes, but it was dark in the way that a Halloween hayride is dark in October. ID Software didn't take it seriously. But back in the early 1990s? Plenty of other people sure did.