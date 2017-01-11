The 10 'Double Dare' Obstacle Courses We Loved the Most

Every TV show needs a hook: American Idol had wretched singers embarrassing themselves at auditions. The Walking Dead has cast members dying under increasingly unpleasant circumstances. Family Matters had Steve Urkel. And Double Dare had its obstacle course.

From 1987 to 1993, Double Dare ran roughshod across children's cable, drenching contestants in viscous substances of myriad colors and textures. Each episode -- whether an edition of "Super Sloppy," "Family," or proper Double Dare -- concluded with a 60-second relay race within an oversized Mouse Trap board. The madmen in charge doled out rewards of escalating monetary value for each of the eight obstacles cleared. Only a contender's resistance to all things slippery determined the difference between a grand-prize victory or a lesser prize-winning failure. For the show's 30th anniversary special airing Wednesday, November 23rd at 9pm on Nick at Nite, we've ranked our favorite tasks from Double Dare's gooey, gakky inventory of obstructions.