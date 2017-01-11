Ranking the Bizarre Endings of 'Doctor Strange'

The scene is a jarring shot of exposition, and according to Derrickson, that was the point. "I liked the idea that when we get to that tag scene, you don’t even know what movie you’re in," he told ScreenCrush. Mission accomplished. The twist is that Derrickson didn't even shoot this scene; according to another interview, Taika Waititi, director of the upcoming third Thor movie, Ragnarok, wrote the scene before his movie went into production, flew to the Doctor Strange set, and filmed it for inclusion in Derrickon's movie.

If Doctor Strange's role as an Iron Man replacement wasn't obvious from the mechanics of the movie, the trumpets blare in this random recruitment. How do Thor and Strange even know each other? Isn't there anyone in Asgard with more magical knowledge than the Doctor who could help locate Odin? Where is Loki, and why is he not in galactic jail? I'm sorry, I can't hear any of these questions over the dog whistle signaling a third Avengers movie costarring Doctor Strange. There's a long history of Thor-Doctor Strange crossovers, but expect the sorcerer's appearance in Ragnarok to be a brief setup for 2018's Avengers: Infinity War -- the threequel already has a Hulk, after all.