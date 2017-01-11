Why Listening to Drake's New Album Is Like Eating at the Cheesecake Factory

Do you even need a new Drake album right now?

Drake had a very busy 2015. In addition to scoring his biggest hit ever with "Hotline Bling," he released two mixtapes, If You're Reading This It's Too Late and the Future collaboration What a Time to Be Alive, and he feuded with Meek Mill. Between his tours, TV appearances, and very active Instagram, it's felt like Drake has been omnipresent in the culture since Nothing Was the Same dropped in 2013. Unlike other more mercurial artists, Drake rarely recedes from the public imagination enough to make you wish he'd come back. The dude needs a sabbatical.

And come on: if you care about pop music, you're still listening to Beyoncé's Lemonade constantly, anyway. It hasn't even been out a week. We need to spread these things out a little bit, the way the movie industry does. It's like if Batman v Superman and Captain America: Civil War came out on back-to-back weekends. In the era of the streaming wars, event albums are now consumed, debated, and dissected like giant blockbusters, and labels could coordinate better. The DMX samples on "U With Me?" would still be cool in June.